Wayne and Jennifer Kearney, of Pinehurst, announce the engagement of their daughter, Elaine Kaye Kearney, of Durham, to Mark Edward Kowalewski, also of Durham.
The future bride is the granddaughter of Stewart and JoAnn Ellington, of Lugoff, S.C. and Tom and Carolyn Kearney, of Pinehurst. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.S.P.H. in biostatistics and a second major in computer science in 2018 and an M.S. in biostatistics in 2020. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in biostatistics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The future groom is the son of Michael and Pamela Kowalewski, of Belmont. He is the grandson of Judith Simpson of Rock Hill, S.C., and the late George Simpson, and Michael and Donnie Kowalewski, of Denver, N.C. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.S. in chemistry with a focus in biochemistry in 2018. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
A wedding is planned for Dec. 19, in Pinehurst.
