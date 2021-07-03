Dell Monroe Crumpton, of Aberdeen, announces the engagement of her daughter, Christian Caroline Crumpton, of Rockwell, to Joshua Earl Copeland, also of Rockwell, son of Darcy Copeland, of Gibsonville, and Earl Copeland, of Jericho, Vt.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of The O'Neal School, who earned an associate degree in business administration from Sandhills Community College in 2014, then a bachelor’s degree in business management from UNC Pembroke in 2017. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in adult education at East Carolina University and is currently employed at Stanly Community College.
Her fiance is a 2006 graduate of Mount Mansfield Union High School, in Jericho, Vt. He graduated from Burlington Technical Center in Burlington, Vt., in 2006 and Baran Institute of Technology, in East Windsor, Ct., in 2008. He is employed with Carrier, in Charlotte.
He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hedges, of Hinesburg, Vt., and Charles Gray, of Lillington.
A ceremony is planned Oct. 9, 2021, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Aberdeen.
