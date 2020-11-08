Greg and Vicky Burriss, of Siler City, announce the engagement of their daughter, Bethany Karen Burriss, of Raleigh, to Kevin Alexander Vaughn, also of Raleigh, son of Joe and Jeanne Vaughn, of Bear Creek.
The bride-elect is a 2005 graduate of Jordan-Matthews High School and a 2009 graduate of Meredith College. She works with Chatham County.
Her fiancé is a 1999 graduate of Chatham Central High School and a 2008 graduate of N.C. State University. He works with Crossroads Ford of Apex.
A Dec. 5 wedding is planned in Siler City.
