Deborah Nowacki, of Killingsworth, Conn., announces the engagement of her daughter, Nichole Victoria Brooks, of Raleigh, to Alexander Ryan Fox, also of Raleigh. He is the son of Ryan and Cheryl Fox, of Seven Lakes.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Haddam-Killingsworth High School, a 2013 graduate of the University of Connecticut, and a 2017 graduate of Weill Cornell Medical College. She is a physician assistant at Duke University Medical Center.
She is the granddaughter of Maryjane Nowacki, of Wellington, Fla., and the late Joseph Nowacki.
The groom-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Pinecrest High School and a 2013 graduate of UNC Charlotte. He is a pricing analyst at Bandwidth.
He is the grandson of Russell Hudson, of Greensboro, and the late Jean Hudson, and the late John and Francis Fox, formerly of Seven Lakes.
The wedding is planned for April 30, at the Country Club of North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.