Corbin and Holli Wood Hall, of Carthage, announce the birth of a son, Jack Lawson Hall, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Pinehurst.
Grandparents include Dawn Leonard, of New Bern, Christopher Lynn Wood, of Carthage, and Mark and Jerri Hill, of Southport. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Theresa Hall, of Carthage.
