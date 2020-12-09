Daniel and Kayla Hinesley Gschwind, of Carthage, announce the birth of a son, Theodore Howard Gschwind, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
The baby was welcomed by his 3-year-old sister, Abigail Gschwind, and grandparents, Steve and Jennifer Hinesley, of Carthage, and Tim Gschwind, of Vass, as well as great-grandmothers, Heidi Atkins, of Southern Pines and Marilyn Gschwind, of Vass.
