Benjamin

Cassidy Blair Benjamin and Michael Angelo Asbury Jr.

Brian and Wendy Benjamin of Seven Lakes, announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassidy Blair Benjamin, of Aberdeen, to Michael Angelo Asbury Jr., also of Aberdeen. Michael is the son of Michael Sr. and Kim Asbury of Advance.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Wingate University and East Carolina University. She is the associate director of foundation research at Sandhills Community College.

Her fiance is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. He is a former golf professional and is currently a sales manager at Pine Needles and Mid-Pines Golf Club.

A May 2021 wedding is planned.

