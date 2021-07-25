Elizabeth Bell celebrates her 100th birthday today (Sunday, July 25). She was born in Findlay Ohio, on July 25, 1921.
She was the wife of the late Russell Bell, who died in 2003), mother of five children; grandmother of 10; and has 14 great-grandchildren.
