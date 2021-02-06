Keith Von Zup and Laura Gruber Von Zup, of West End, were married Feb. 1, 1985, in Ohio.
They have a two daughters, Erika and Hannah. Erika Leap and her husband, Josh, live in West End; Hannah Von Zup lives in South Carolina, where she is pursuing a master’s degree at Coastal Carolina University.
They have one grandchild, Austin Leap.
To celebrate, the couple plan a trip to the beach.
