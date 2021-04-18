Tom and Nancy Shannon, of Southern Pines, celebrated their 65th anniversary April 14, 2021.
Born and raised in Michigan, Tom graduated from the University of Michigan in 1955 and Nancy in 1956; the couple married April 14, 1956. Tom was in U.S. Army intelligence from 1956 to 1959.
They moved to Pinehurst after Tom’s retirement from IBM in 1987. Tom turned pro in 1999, and the pair spent 15 years traveling the world with
Crystal Cruises on extended trips during which he gave golf clinics.
Both loved playing golf at Pinehurst Country Club, where they were members for 44 years. The pair won the couples’ club championship two years in a row and Nancy was a club champion at Pinehurst No. 7 .
They have three children; nine grandchildren; and two great-grand children.
They are now enjoying their twilight years at Belle Meade retirement community.
