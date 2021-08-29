Brian and Carole Scott, of Southern Pines, celebrated their 61st anniversary Friday, Aug. 27.
The couple were married Aug. 27, 1960, in Barberton, Ohio.
A celebratory dinner with friends and family was held at Forest Creek.
They are parents of David and Sarah Scott, of Altadena, Calif., and Kelly Molly, of Abington, Mass. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
