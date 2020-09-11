Richard and Sue Strysick of Southern Pines recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Aug. 27, 1960, in Sheboygan, Wis. where they met in high school. They have two children, Michael and his wife, Karen, of Danville, Ky., and Elise and her husband, Bill, of Pinehurst.
They are grandparents to Claire, a sophomore at Sewanee University and Chloe, a high school sophomore.
Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corps immediately out of high school. Richard and Sue started married life at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The children were born while the couple lived on the West Coast, following Richard’s discharge from the Marines. Wanting to be closer to family, they made their home in Minnesota, where Richard spent most of his career with Control Data.
They celebrated their anniversary with Elise and Bill in Emerald Isle, and were able to go back to Cherry Point and reminisce on the early years.
