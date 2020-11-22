Roger W. and Joyce Glasser Johnson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The couple married at Haven Heights Methodist Church, in Pittsburgh on Nov. 21, 1970.
Both were educators in the Bethel Park School System for 30 years and upon retiring in 1996, they moved to Pinehurst and began second careers, Roger as an agent for Club Corp Realty, and Joan with FirstHealth, both as a volunteer and an employee.
Joyce still volunteers at the Foundation for FirstHealth, and Roger has retired to the golf course and added to his collection of trophies.
The couple marked their anniversary with a trip to Charleston, S.C.
