James “Jim” and Judy Smith, of Foxfire Village, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 8. They were married on Oct. 8, 1955, at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Aurora, Ill., six months after their first date.
Jim is a retired senior engineer in laser technology who worked for IBM for 30 years. Judy worked part time in data processing and was a homemaker.
The Smiths moved from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Raleigh in 1981 with IBM. They built their
home in Foxfire Village in 1991, and in their retirement they have enjoyed traveling, especially taking river cruises.
Jim is a member of the Sandhills Photography Club. Judy enjoys playing golf, bowling and just keeping active.
The couple have two sons, Jim, of Charlotte, and Jeff, of Foxfire Village; and a “grand-dog,” Bam.
The Smiths celebrated their day with a small outdoor gathering of friends and family.
