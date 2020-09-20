Rex and Wynona Fox celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, 2020.
Known by many as Winnie and Sam, they were married in Brave, Pa., in 1955. They are the parents of a daughter, Dayna, who lives in Winston-Salem, and a son, Michael, of Morganton, as well as grandparents of Samantha and Grace.
Sam worked for John O’Connor in Columbus, Ohio, where both children were schooled. The family moved to North Carolina in the early 1980s, when the O’Connor Company relocated to Southern Pines.
“To all their loved ones from North to South, Sam and Winnie send their love and sincere blessings,” says their daughter.
