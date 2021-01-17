John and Rhonda Bullock celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary quietly at home on Jan. 16.
They were wed Jan. 16, 1993, at the Carthage Presbyterian Church.
Children include Jessica Bullock and partner Ivan Miron, and Celine Bullock Raybon, and husband Will. Grandchildren are Landon Thomas and wife Lauren, and Grace Miron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.