Fran and Walt Buechele, of Pinehurst, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in Pennsylvania on June 23, 1956.
Both Fran and Walt are from the Philadelphia area, and retired here 27 years ago from West Chester, Pa. Walt was a longtime educator and coach on the high school and college level. He and Fran, a homemaker, raised five children. They also have 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The Buecheles enjoyed their day with a private luncheon celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.