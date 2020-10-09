Harold and Marjorie Tattersall Blake (nee Tattersall) of Southern Pines, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 7, 2020.
They were married at the Paramus Reformed Church in Paramus, N.J. on Oct. 7, 1950, and lived in Ridgewood, N.J., where Marge’s family was from for almost 30 years. Hal’s family was from Marlboro, Mass. They met while employed by Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, N.Y.
The Blakes moved to Seven Lakes after Harold retired from his work as a civil engineer for Bergen County Public Works Department. They enjoyed an active lifestyle at Seven Lakes for more than 30 years, playing a lot of golf and enjoying the Sandhills region of North Carolina.
In 2016, the couple moved to Pine Knoll Senior Living Community in Southern Pines, where they still live independently at ages 98 and 94.
Daughter Susan Maxfield lives in Cary, and daughter Joan Anton lives in Davis, Calif. The Blakes have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
