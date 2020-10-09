Bill and Eva McNeill Garner, of Robbins, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 2020.
The couple were married Sept. 18, 1950, in Kingsland, Ga., with the Rev. Herbert Ethridge officiating.
Mr. Garner worked with Milliken Trucking Company until his retirement. He also served on the Moore County School Board for 12 years. Mrs. Garner was a homemaker.
The couple are parents of Susan Green, of Robbins, Perry Garner (wife Sandra), of Charleston, Tammy Garner, of Carthage; and Amanda Hasty, of Seagrove. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A drive-through celebration with family and friends was held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Union Grove Baptist Church in Seagrove.
