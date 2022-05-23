image0 (1).tif

You didn’t spend hours perfecting your “Dream Wedding” Pinterest board and fighting your way to the front of the crowd during your cousin’s bouquet toss just so you can walk down the aisle looking anything less than your wedding day best. Cue the experts at Karma Spa Lounge and Beauty Bar. 

The stylists at Karma know a thing or two about bringing out a bride’s sparkle, so before you give them a call and book your appointment for the big day, read up on their top tips for achieving flawless bridal hair and makeup.

Be realistic. If you know your hair doesn’t hold curl, do not choose a down-style with waves.  If your hair is fine and thin, expecting a large chignon with lots of volume may be hard to achieve without extensions.  Trust your stylist and work together to choose a style that suits you, your face shape, and your dress style.

image1 (2).tif

Your hair should not compete with your dress. If your dress is simple, you can choose a more elaborate up-do.  If the dress is extravagant, opt for a more simple and chic design. Strapless dresses can show off long, flowy waves; but wearing the hair down may not be called for if the dress has a halter or more detailed neckline.

image2.tif

Go for timeless over trendy. When you look back at your wedding photos 30 years later, you don’t want to regret the feather extensions or crimped hairstyle.  You don’t want your first thought to be, “Why did I do that to my hair?”

A trial run is a MUST! Every hair texture is different, so choosing a style from Pinterest and expecting yours to look exactly the same is not realistic. A trial run will help to set expectations for what your hair and stylist can achieve. Your stylist may recommend extensions that need to be colored and cut, so having a trial run about two months out is ideal. Plan on bringing your veil and any hairpieces and accessories that you are considering to the appointment.

image5 (1).tif

Don’t be afraid to speak up if something doesn’t look the way you had envisioned.  It doesn’t do you or your stylist any good to keep quiet if you are unhappy. Your stylist wants you to love it!

Plan to purchase travel-size products for touch-ups throughout the day. Must-haves are hairspray, extra bobby pins, blotting sheets, cotton swabs, tissues, powder, and lipstick for your kit.

You want to look like yourself. Your wedding makeup should look like what you normally wear, but enhanced for photos.

image6 (1).tif

Hungry for more tips? The professionals at Karma Spa Lounge & Beauty Bar have plenty more to share. Stressing before the wedding? Karma also offers the perfect space to relax and unwind with a cocktail, or host a spa party with friends.  &

To make an appointment, call 910.246.9838 or visit their website at karmabeautybar.com. Karma Spa Lounge & Beauty Bar is located at 115 Turner Street in Southern Pines. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days