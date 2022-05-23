You didn’t spend hours perfecting your “Dream Wedding” Pinterest board and fighting your way to the front of the crowd during your cousin’s bouquet toss just so you can walk down the aisle looking anything less than your wedding day best. Cue the experts at Karma Spa Lounge and Beauty Bar.
The stylists at Karma know a thing or two about bringing out a bride’s sparkle, so before you give them a call and book your appointment for the big day, read up on their top tips for achieving flawless bridal hair and makeup.
Be realistic. If you know your hair doesn’t hold curl, do not choose a down-style with waves. If your hair is fine and thin, expecting a large chignon with lots of volume may be hard to achieve without extensions. Trust your stylist and work together to choose a style that suits you, your face shape, and your dress style.
Your hair should not compete with your dress. If your dress is simple, you can choose a more elaborate up-do. If the dress is extravagant, opt for a more simple and chic design. Strapless dresses can show off long, flowy waves; but wearing the hair down may not be called for if the dress has a halter or more detailed neckline.
Go for timeless over trendy. When you look back at your wedding photos 30 years later, you don’t want to regret the feather extensions or crimped hairstyle. You don’t want your first thought to be, “Why did I do that to my hair?”
A trial run is a MUST! Every hair texture is different, so choosing a style from Pinterest and expecting yours to look exactly the same is not realistic. A trial run will help to set expectations for what your hair and stylist can achieve. Your stylist may recommend extensions that need to be colored and cut, so having a trial run about two months out is ideal. Plan on bringing your veil and any hairpieces and accessories that you are considering to the appointment.
Don’t be afraid to speak up if something doesn’t look the way you had envisioned. It doesn’t do you or your stylist any good to keep quiet if you are unhappy. Your stylist wants you to love it!
Plan to purchase travel-size products for touch-ups throughout the day. Must-haves are hairspray, extra bobby pins, blotting sheets, cotton swabs, tissues, powder, and lipstick for your kit.
You want to look like yourself. Your wedding makeup should look like what you normally wear, but enhanced for photos.
Hungry for more tips? The professionals at Karma Spa Lounge & Beauty Bar have plenty more to share. Stressing before the wedding? Karma also offers the perfect space to relax and unwind with a cocktail, or host a spa party with friends. &
To make an appointment, call 910.246.9838 or visit their website at karmabeautybar.com. Karma Spa Lounge & Beauty Bar is located at 115 Turner Street in Southern Pines.
