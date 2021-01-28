Like the engraved Asscher-cut diamond on her left hand, the day Adrien said “I do” to Michael was a custom-made perfect match. With a full moon in the sky, Adrien and Michael’s “Hoover Hallowedding” would be a night to remember for all — and that’s not only because it ended with a family friend strutting his stuff to “Monster Mash” while wearing a T-Rex costume.
A ceremony complete with a fall color palette and white pumpkins paired with a Halloween-esque reception at 305 Trackside created a well-balanced blend of romantic and lively — an aesthetic fit for none other than the Hoovers.
Photographer: Brandie Ballard Photography
Ceremony & Reception: 305 Trackside | Dress: David’s Bridal | Hair: Debbie Hoover, Vogue Salon | Makeup: Nicole Murray, Brittany Page, Elise Santoyo at Venus Spa and Salon | Groomsmen: Men’s Wearhouse | Flowers: Jack Hadden Floral & Event Design | Cake: G. Charles Bakery | Catering: Spoon Lickers Catering | DJ & Rentals: Ward Productions | Transportation: Kirk Tours & Limousine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.