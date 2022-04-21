An evening of dynamic jazz arrives in the Sandhills on Tuesday, April 28, when two consummate entertainers team up to present an inspired and intimate performance of their spectacular collaboration: “Songs of Mirth and Melancholy.”
In a concert at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC), three-time Grammy winner saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo, will provide listeners with a glimpse into their ever-deepening musical relationship through their act, christened the Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo.
About Branford Marsalis
After four decades in the international spotlight, the achievements of saxophonist Brandford Marsalis have continued to grow. From his initial recognition as a youth, he has expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader and educator, crossing stylistic boundaries while maintaining creative integrity.
In the process, he has become a multi award-winning artist with three Grammys and a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master.
Now, he’s the head of Marsalis Music, a label he founded in 2002 that has allowed him to produce both his own projects and those of the jazz world’s most promising new and established artists.
About Joey Calderazzo
One of the finest pianists of his generation with 13 albums under his belt, Joey Calderazzo has traveled the road from child prodigy to in-demand session musician to elite member of the finest ensembles in jazz. He's accompanied musical geniuses, from Branford Marsalis to Michael Brecker, Jack DeJohnette and Dave Holland. Throughout his journey, Calderazzo has boldly explored his own psyche and his place in the world, as a composer, improviser, band member, and leader.
About the Duo
Few pairings of saxophonist and pianist have been as inspired as that of Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo. Since replacing the late Kenny Kirkland in Marsalis’ quartet in 1998, Calderazzo has brought his own facets to the creative atmosphere, and served as an inspiration to Marsalis.
“The duo originated when Branford and I would play a couple of numbers at celebrity golf tournaments,” Calderazzo says. “But we really took it to another level at the 2009 Newport Jazz Festival, where we played four tunes in a short set and the interaction was really happening. That’s when we decided to record.”
The performance bears the same name as the duo’s newest album, produced in June 2011. Listen to samples on marsalismusic.com.
