Of all your wedding keepsakes, photos take the spotlight. They hang on your walls, fill albums, and pop up on cell phone screens and social media — so make sure you love your smile in every photo. Smiles in the Pines is a state-of-the-art dental practice that ensures just that.
Originally from Boston, Army wife and veteran Dr. Lejla Streets opened Smiles in the Pines to provide patients with warm and personalized service without the red tape of a larger office. “I really do take time with my patients,” Streets says. With only a handful of staff members in the office at any time, Smiles in the Pines is a quiet practice where Streets gives each patient her full attention.
Before, During, and After the Big Day
Streets works with brides and grooms throughout their wedding-planning process. Mulling over big-day details can lead to TMJ dysfunction, or pain in the face and jaw. Streets can treat TMJ related pain in the office and teach patients how to treat the pain at home. Streets’ specialized treatments for orofacial pain elevates her beyond your average dentist.
Once the big day arrives, Smiles in the Pines can supply quick and easy solutions for last-minute touch-ups, like whitening pens and on-the-go bleaching trays, to ensure your smile doesn’t make the list of wedding-day worries.
Streets applies a holistic approach to both general and cosmetic dentistry. Even after the ceremony, Smiles in the Pines offers plenty of services, including and beyond dentistry.
As a certified Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, Streets is an expert at treating various sleep disordered breathing. She also specializes in myofunctional therapy, or the treatment of the muscles around the face and mouth.
Sticking To Your Wedding Budget
Smiles in the Pines promotes affordable dental care options, like in-office financing, and accepts various insurances.
For patients without insurance coverage, Smiles in the Pines offers an alternative. For $350 per year, patients can purchase a V.I.P. dental plan that covers services ranging from checkups to screenings and emergency visits. The program also earns patients 20% off dental treatments and 25% off teeth whitening.
Something New: Modern Dentistry for a Modern Wedding
Smiles in the Pines is no ordinary dental practice. State-of-the-art technology, including digital intraoral scanners, a 3-D modeling machine, and a diode laser for soft tissue surgeries, enables Streets to treat any issue a bride or groom may have before or after the “I dos.”
Your wedding photos are visual keepsakes — you should love your smile in each one. Dr. Lejla Streets and her team at Smiles in the Pines provide unbeatable service throughout all stages of the wedding, from planning to the big day and beyond.
Visit Smiles in the Pines at 7 Village Club Court, Pinehurst. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Learn more or request an appointment at smilesinthepinesdental.com.
