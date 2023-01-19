On the big day, all eyes, cameras, and cell phones will be focused on the bride and groom, so make sure those smiles are pearly white. Give your teeth a pre-wedding touchup — or makeover — at Pinehurst Dentistry with smile extraordinaire Jordan Ridge, D.D.S.
A graduate of UNC’s Adams School of Dentistry, Jordan has worked alongside her father, Fred Ridge, D.D.S., for more than 15 years, helping patients to build confidence with healthy gums and teeth.
In preparation for the wedding day, Jordan provides professional whitening services, as well as corrective aids, like Invisalign and veneers, to make sure your photos exceed “picture perfect.” Working with Jordan and the Pinehurst Dentistry team will give you the confidence boost to keep you grinning from the “first look” through the sparkler sendoff, without a moment’s insecurity.
Before the Altar
You whittled down the guest list and picked wedding colors and bowties, but neither you nor your fiancée is happy with your smiles. Whether your “I dos” are weeks or months to a year away, Jordan offers pre-wedding dental solutions to accommodate each timeline.
For brides and grooms needing a quick fix, Jordan can revamp your smile with veneers in just a day. For couples with more time before the ceremony, she and her team can straighten your smile with Invisalign.
To make your teeth as white as the wedding dress, Jordan offers plenty of whitening options, including at-home systems, like Philips Zoom and Kör Deep Bleaching, so you can brighten your smile while finalizing the menu and reorganizing the seating chart.
No matter the timeline, Jordan Ridge and Pinehurst Dentistry offer unparalleled support, from the initial consultation through follow-up appointments.
On the Big Day
You’ve dreamed of your wedding day since childhood — the fluffy dress, tiered cake, and first dance. Make sure you have a sparkling smile to complete the vision. Schedule an appointment with Jordan Ridge at Pinehurst Dentistry, 115 Turnberry Way, Pinehurst, to look as beautiful as you’ve always imagined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.