Our annual tradition of picking a Newsmaker of the Year is now in its 26th year.
Past designees include N.C. Rep. Richard Morgan for 1997; U.S. Sen. John Edwards for 1998; former Pinehurst Inc. President Patrick Corso for 1999; Michael Holden, former chairman of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, for 2000; Kelly Miller, CEO of Pine Needles and Mid Pines, for 2001; and Charles Frock, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, for 2002.
A prior Moore County Schools superintendent, Dr. Patrick Russo, was the Newsmaker for 2003, followed by lawyer and school board member Bruce Cunningham in 2004; Beth Kocher, chairwoman of the second U.S. Open at Pinehurst, in 2005; and N.C. Rep. (now former Rep.) Joe Boylan in 2006.
In 2007, instead of choosing a single Newsmaker, we designated “the Gadflies,” four individuals vociferously involved in controversies that had convulsed the county: Greg Zywocinski of Southern Pines, Ralph Redmond and Doug Middaugh of Pinehurst, and Elton Turner of Vass.
The Newsmaker for 2008 was football coach Chris Metzger of Pinecrest High School, and 2009’s choice was Carthage police officer Justin Garner, who put an end to the Pinelake massacre. In 2010, we again went with a group: County Commissioners Larry Caddell, Nick Picerno and Jimmy Melton.
In 2011, the honor went to outgoing Moore County Schools Superintendent Susan Purser, and in 2012 it was Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey. We turned our focus to the substantial achievements of the area’s high school athletes and recognized them, collectively, as 2013’s newsmaker. In 2014, The Pilot chose Pinehurst Resort as newsmaker for its never-before-achieved feat of hosting the USGA’s U.S. Open and Women’s Open in consecutive weeks on course No. 2.
In 2015, The Pilot had an easy choice for newsmaker, highlighting Moore County Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey and the tumultuous year he had with his firing and, a few days later, his subsequent rehiring and rebuilding of key school leadership infrastructure.
In 2016, The Pilot chose outgoing County Commissioners Chairman Nick Picerno — this time by himself — as its newsmaker for his impact over eight years overseeing Moore County’s fiscal and social issues.
The Pilot moved away from individuals in 2017 and named the subject of growth in Moore County as the newsmaker of the year. A series of stories examined the impact growth is having on schools, municipal services, traffic, public safety and the area’s quality of life.
In 2018, in keeping with prior recognition of groups that make an impact on our community, we chose as newsmaker the “Wonder Women.” This was the group of women largely responsible for the overwhelming passage of the $103 million school bond referendum that is funding new elementary schools — all now under construction — in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst.
Two retiring public officials — David McNeill and Nancy Fiorillo — shared newsmaker honors in 2019 for their efforts over the years of leading their communities of Southern Pines and Pinehurst, respectively.
In 2020, a year in which the specter of COVID-19 hung over everything, The Pilot chose “the pivot” as its newsmaker, featuring a series of stories of individuals’ and businesses’ efforts to adjust to life in the time of pandemic.
Last year, The Pilot showcased the polarization of public education as the single biggest story of the year, and earning the newsmaker designation.
As usual, we emphasize that the Newsmaker choice is not intended as an honor or award, but rather as a designation of the person, people or issue that had the greatest impact on news during the year.
