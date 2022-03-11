High School Awards

Judge’s Choice

Mya Hausauer, Pincecrest, Puppeteer

Drawing

1st Place – Alyson Stites, Pinecrest, Worldy Treasures

2nd Place – Mya Hausauer, Pinecrest, Dreamland

3rd Place – Ky Lane, Pinecrest

Honorable Mention – Kasey Therrell, Union Pines, Self-Portrait

Honorable Mention - Aubrey McVeigh, Pinecrest

Honorable Mention – Jesse Benedict, North Moore

Mixed Medium

1st Place – Mason Ellzey, North Moore

2nd Place – Zoe Wall, Pinecrest, Controlled Burn

3rd Place – Caroline Acker, O’Neal School, Transformation

Honorable Mention – Aleyah Mendiola, STARS, Character Cards

Painting

1st Place – Mya Hausauer , Pinecrest, Puppeteer

2nd Place – Janet Lopez, North Moore

3rd Place – Maya McLeod, Pinecrest, Best Medicine

Honorable Mention – Audrey Kim, O’Neal School, Narcissus after Caravaggio

Photography & Digital Art

1st Place – Elijah Brown, North Moore, Transparency

2nd Place – Darrah Harrison, Union Pines, Canned Crush

3rd Place – Alexandra Barnwell, O’Neal School, Fossil Fuel

Honorable Mention – Logan Brown, North Moore, Pieces

Honorable Mention – Clara Kellner, Union Pines, Funeral Flower

Printmaking

1st Place – Lauren Henderson, Union Pines, Cat Anatomy

2nd Place – Diana Sanchez, North Moore, Ink Matters

3-D Art

1st Place - Mikayla Perry, North Moore, Dirty Soles

2nd Place – Theo Ardinger, Pinecrest, Jungle Gym

3rd Place – Avery Janis, Union Pines, Optical Illusion Orb

Honorable Mention – Kendra Strickland, North Moore, Butterfly Garden

Honorable Mention – Tara Owens, Pinecrest, The Professor

Middle School Awards

Judge’s Choice

David Flynn III, Highfalls, Praying Mantis

Drawing

1st Place – Samara Sisk, Crain’s Creek, Pollenator Patterns

2nd Place – Nadeznda Izotova, STARS, Charcoal Landscape

3rd Place – Madelyne Kleen, Southern Middle, Fault

Honorable Mention – Ameyah Tongue, Southern Middle, The Tavern

Honorable Mention – Shaylee Miller, New Century

Honorable Mention – Mikayla Voltz, West Pine, Frosted Flakes

Honorable Mention – Norah Drake, Sandhills Classical, Marilyn Monroe

Mixed Medium

1st Place - Keeley Ferdinand, West Pine, Sea Storm

2nd Place – Adriel Guerra Solorio, Elise, Earthless

3rd Place – Maddie Stein, Crain’s Creek, Shift in the Studio

Honorable Mention – Natalie Mason, Crain’s Creek, Barred Owl

Honorable Mention – Romeo Moreno, O’Neal School, Life at Rest

Honorable Mention – Hadley Zeh, West Pine, Cool Quilt

Honorable Mention – Henley Brewer, Highfalls, Under the Lillies

Honorable Mention - Leila Flechsenhaar, Crain’s Creek, Parrott

Honorable Mention – Connor Minnicozzi, West Pine, Clone Trooper

Honorable Mention – Cloe Isenhart, STARS, Still Life

Painting

1st Place – Natalie Mason, Crain’s Creek, Australian Dot

2nd Place – Hayden Pierce, West Pine, Aboriginal Dot

3rd Place – Eden Wallace, West Pine, ESW Little Nightmares

Honorable Mention - Christina Acker, O’Neal School, Cube It

Honorable Mention – Kailynn Cochran, Westmoore, In This Together

Honorable Mention – Sydney Davis, O’Neal School, Scoop

Honorable Mention – Sophia Baker, Sandhills Classical, Peach

Honorable Mention – Avianna Smith, Southern Middle, You Flower, You Feast

Honorable Mention – Trevor Franklin, O’Neal School, Hudson River

Printmaking

1st Place – Sydney Reilly, Westmoore, Dragon

2nd Place – Jynadia Brown, Crain’s Creek, Monoprint Nature

Photography & Digital Art

1st Place – Carly Monroe, Westmoore, Mona Lisa

2nd Place – Alyssa Richardson, Elise Middle, Dragon Eye

3rd Place – Claire Robbins, Westmoore

Honorable Mention – Ella Fields, Westmoore, Self Portrait

3-D Art

1st Place – David Flynn III, Highfalls, Praying Mantis

2nd Place – Hollie Saunders, Highfalls, Spring

3rd Place – Chasity Atkinson, Westmoore, Starry Night

Honorable Mention – Carly Lyons, New Century, Blooming Blossom

Honorable Mention – Maggie Roberts, Elise Middle

Honorable Mention – Kendall Grant, Highfalls, Iridescent

Honorable Mention – Angela Mann, STARS, Pop Art Mask

Elementary School Awards

Honorable Mention – Maryn Evans, Pinehurst Elementary

Honorable Mention – Lyndon Hart, Pinehurst Elementary

Honorable Mention – Maggie West, Carthage Elementary

Honorable Mention – Quinn Garner, Carthage Elementary

Honorable Mention – Zoe Simpson, Vass-Lakeview Elementary

Honorable Mention – Amelia Bobo, Vass-Lakeview Elementary

Honorable Mention - Logan Demeyere, Episcopal Day School

Honorable Mention – Caroline Hoiland, Episcopal Day School

Honorable Mention – Faith Rowland, Episcopal Day School

Honorable Mention – DeNali Johnson, Aberdeen Elementary

Honorable Mention – Josie James, Aberdeen Elementary

Honorable Mention – Zi’Mon Johnson, STARS

Honorable Mention – Sydney Randall, STARS

Honorable Mention- Elena Escobar, Cameron Elementary

Honorable Mention –Remington Bennett, Cameron Elementary

Honorable Mention – Aubrey Covington, Highfalls Elementary

Honorable Mention – Sadie Donathan, Highfalls Elementary

Honorable Mention – Charlotte Sloan, Highfalls Elementary

Honorable Mention – Ariadna Vazquez Lira, Highfalls Elementary

Honorable Mention – Nova Donovan, O’Neal School

Honorable Mention – Zaida Savely, O’Neal School

Honorable Mention – Emily Gross, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary

Honorable Mention – Jersie Patterson, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary

Honorable Mention – Liam Corley, Southern Pines Elementary

Honorable Mention – Tucker Cope, Southern Pines Elementary

Honorable Mention – Riley Sidlinger, McDeeds Creek Elementary

Honorable Mention – Eleana Garrison, McDeeds Creek Elementary

Honorable Mention – Taylor Pride, West End Elementary

Honorable Mention – Everett Sparrow, West End Elementary

Honorable Mention – Claire Eitel, Academy of Moore

Honorable Mention – Mia Janker, Rylee Johnson, Academy of Moore

Honorable Mention – Tulla, Addson, Acacia, Academy of Moore

Honorable Mention – Bella Karshner, Westmoore Elementary

Honorable Mention – Ray Rodriguez Jaimes, Westmoore Elementary

Honorable Mention – Valeria Benavides Romero, Robbins Elementary

Honorable Mention – Dayanna Aquirre Maria, Robbins Elementary

Honorable Mention – Sophia Blanco, West Pine Elementary

Honorable Mention – Nolan Murphy, West Pine Elementary

Honorable Mention – William Collins, Moore Montessori

Honorable Mention – Maliha Kyles, Moore Montessori

26th Annual Young People’s Fine Arts Festival School Awards

Elementary School

1st - Highfalls

2nd - Academy of Moore

3rd - Episcopal Day

4th - Vass Lakeview

Middle School

1st - Crain’s Creek

Runner-Up - Highfalls

High School

1st - Pinecrest

Runner-Up - North Moore

