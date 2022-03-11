High School Awards
Judge’s Choice
Mya Hausauer, Pincecrest, Puppeteer
Drawing
1st Place – Alyson Stites, Pinecrest, Worldy Treasures
2nd Place – Mya Hausauer, Pinecrest, Dreamland
3rd Place – Ky Lane, Pinecrest
Honorable Mention – Kasey Therrell, Union Pines, Self-Portrait
Honorable Mention - Aubrey McVeigh, Pinecrest
Honorable Mention – Jesse Benedict, North Moore
Mixed Medium
1st Place – Mason Ellzey, North Moore
2nd Place – Zoe Wall, Pinecrest, Controlled Burn
3rd Place – Caroline Acker, O’Neal School, Transformation
Honorable Mention – Aleyah Mendiola, STARS, Character Cards
Painting
1st Place – Mya Hausauer , Pinecrest, Puppeteer
2nd Place – Janet Lopez, North Moore
3rd Place – Maya McLeod, Pinecrest, Best Medicine
Honorable Mention – Audrey Kim, O’Neal School, Narcissus after Caravaggio
Photography & Digital Art
1st Place – Elijah Brown, North Moore, Transparency
2nd Place – Darrah Harrison, Union Pines, Canned Crush
3rd Place – Alexandra Barnwell, O’Neal School, Fossil Fuel
Honorable Mention – Logan Brown, North Moore, Pieces
Honorable Mention – Clara Kellner, Union Pines, Funeral Flower
Printmaking
1st Place – Lauren Henderson, Union Pines, Cat Anatomy
2nd Place – Diana Sanchez, North Moore, Ink Matters
3-D Art
1st Place - Mikayla Perry, North Moore, Dirty Soles
2nd Place – Theo Ardinger, Pinecrest, Jungle Gym
3rd Place – Avery Janis, Union Pines, Optical Illusion Orb
Honorable Mention – Kendra Strickland, North Moore, Butterfly Garden
Honorable Mention – Tara Owens, Pinecrest, The Professor
Middle School Awards
Judge’s Choice
David Flynn III, Highfalls, Praying Mantis
Drawing
1st Place – Samara Sisk, Crain’s Creek, Pollenator Patterns
2nd Place – Nadeznda Izotova, STARS, Charcoal Landscape
3rd Place – Madelyne Kleen, Southern Middle, Fault
Honorable Mention – Ameyah Tongue, Southern Middle, The Tavern
Honorable Mention – Shaylee Miller, New Century
Honorable Mention – Mikayla Voltz, West Pine, Frosted Flakes
Honorable Mention – Norah Drake, Sandhills Classical, Marilyn Monroe
Mixed Medium
1st Place - Keeley Ferdinand, West Pine, Sea Storm
2nd Place – Adriel Guerra Solorio, Elise, Earthless
3rd Place – Maddie Stein, Crain’s Creek, Shift in the Studio
Honorable Mention – Natalie Mason, Crain’s Creek, Barred Owl
Honorable Mention – Romeo Moreno, O’Neal School, Life at Rest
Honorable Mention – Hadley Zeh, West Pine, Cool Quilt
Honorable Mention – Henley Brewer, Highfalls, Under the Lillies
Honorable Mention - Leila Flechsenhaar, Crain’s Creek, Parrott
Honorable Mention – Connor Minnicozzi, West Pine, Clone Trooper
Honorable Mention – Cloe Isenhart, STARS, Still Life
Painting
1st Place – Natalie Mason, Crain’s Creek, Australian Dot
2nd Place – Hayden Pierce, West Pine, Aboriginal Dot
3rd Place – Eden Wallace, West Pine, ESW Little Nightmares
Honorable Mention - Christina Acker, O’Neal School, Cube It
Honorable Mention – Kailynn Cochran, Westmoore, In This Together
Honorable Mention – Sydney Davis, O’Neal School, Scoop
Honorable Mention – Sophia Baker, Sandhills Classical, Peach
Honorable Mention – Avianna Smith, Southern Middle, You Flower, You Feast
Honorable Mention – Trevor Franklin, O’Neal School, Hudson River
Printmaking
1st Place – Sydney Reilly, Westmoore, Dragon
2nd Place – Jynadia Brown, Crain’s Creek, Monoprint Nature
Photography & Digital Art
1st Place – Carly Monroe, Westmoore, Mona Lisa
2nd Place – Alyssa Richardson, Elise Middle, Dragon Eye
3rd Place – Claire Robbins, Westmoore
Honorable Mention – Ella Fields, Westmoore, Self Portrait
3-D Art
1st Place – David Flynn III, Highfalls, Praying Mantis
2nd Place – Hollie Saunders, Highfalls, Spring
3rd Place – Chasity Atkinson, Westmoore, Starry Night
Honorable Mention – Carly Lyons, New Century, Blooming Blossom
Honorable Mention – Maggie Roberts, Elise Middle
Honorable Mention – Kendall Grant, Highfalls, Iridescent
Honorable Mention – Angela Mann, STARS, Pop Art Mask
Elementary School Awards
Honorable Mention – Maryn Evans, Pinehurst Elementary
Honorable Mention – Lyndon Hart, Pinehurst Elementary
Honorable Mention – Maggie West, Carthage Elementary
Honorable Mention – Quinn Garner, Carthage Elementary
Honorable Mention – Zoe Simpson, Vass-Lakeview Elementary
Honorable Mention – Amelia Bobo, Vass-Lakeview Elementary
Honorable Mention - Logan Demeyere, Episcopal Day School
Honorable Mention – Caroline Hoiland, Episcopal Day School
Honorable Mention – Faith Rowland, Episcopal Day School
Honorable Mention – DeNali Johnson, Aberdeen Elementary
Honorable Mention – Josie James, Aberdeen Elementary
Honorable Mention – Zi’Mon Johnson, STARS
Honorable Mention – Sydney Randall, STARS
Honorable Mention- Elena Escobar, Cameron Elementary
Honorable Mention –Remington Bennett, Cameron Elementary
Honorable Mention – Aubrey Covington, Highfalls Elementary
Honorable Mention – Sadie Donathan, Highfalls Elementary
Honorable Mention – Charlotte Sloan, Highfalls Elementary
Honorable Mention – Ariadna Vazquez Lira, Highfalls Elementary
Honorable Mention – Nova Donovan, O’Neal School
Honorable Mention – Zaida Savely, O’Neal School
Honorable Mention – Emily Gross, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary
Honorable Mention – Jersie Patterson, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary
Honorable Mention – Liam Corley, Southern Pines Elementary
Honorable Mention – Tucker Cope, Southern Pines Elementary
Honorable Mention – Riley Sidlinger, McDeeds Creek Elementary
Honorable Mention – Eleana Garrison, McDeeds Creek Elementary
Honorable Mention – Taylor Pride, West End Elementary
Honorable Mention – Everett Sparrow, West End Elementary
Honorable Mention – Claire Eitel, Academy of Moore
Honorable Mention – Mia Janker, Rylee Johnson, Academy of Moore
Honorable Mention – Tulla, Addson, Acacia, Academy of Moore
Honorable Mention – Bella Karshner, Westmoore Elementary
Honorable Mention – Ray Rodriguez Jaimes, Westmoore Elementary
Honorable Mention – Valeria Benavides Romero, Robbins Elementary
Honorable Mention – Dayanna Aquirre Maria, Robbins Elementary
Honorable Mention – Sophia Blanco, West Pine Elementary
Honorable Mention – Nolan Murphy, West Pine Elementary
Honorable Mention – William Collins, Moore Montessori
Honorable Mention – Maliha Kyles, Moore Montessori
26th Annual Young People’s Fine Arts Festival School Awards
Elementary School
1st - Highfalls
2nd - Academy of Moore
3rd - Episcopal Day
4th - Vass Lakeview
Middle School
1st - Crain’s Creek
Runner-Up - Highfalls
High School
1st - Pinecrest
Runner-Up - North Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.