Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.