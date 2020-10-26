On Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot off Voit Gilmore Lane at Pinecrest High School, Moore County residents are invited to participate in the annual household hazardous waste and paper shredding event.
Items to be collected include paint and paint thinners; furniture strippers and finishing products; solvents and degreasers; wood preservatives; polishes, aerosols, fluorescent light tubes; compact fluorescent bulbs; NiCad batteries; alkaline batteries; lithium batteries; propane cylinders; swimming pool chemicals; used motor oil; antifreeze; gasoline; hydraulic transmission and brake fluid.
Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides will be accepted, but must be in original containers for identification purposes.
Medication should come in original containers. No injectables or sharps accepted. Also no commercial or electronics (e-waste) will be accepted.
This event is sponsored by Keep Moore County Beautiful, Moore County Cooperative Extension Service, the County of Moore, state Department of Agriculture, with municipal partners Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, and Whispering Pines.
