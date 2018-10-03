It was entirely fitting that Juanita Wharton Taylor wore a black and white blazer -- where both shades are equally represented -- to break ground at The Wharton, a new apartment building at Penick Village. It was here that her parents, Annie and Fletcher Decatur “F.D.” Wharton, broke the col…
Top Stories
The music is thumping, the lights are low, and the dance floor is packed. The only thing missing at this party is alcohol.
Moore County does not have the authority to block Pinebluff from expanding its zoning jurisdiction beyond its town limits, the N.C Court of Ap…
Recent Headlines
Most Read
Articles
- Woodlake Assets to be Sold at Auction
- Union Pines Vikings Bid Farewell to Their “100-Percent Girl”
- Vehicle Emission Tests No Longer Required Starting Dec. 1
- New Building, Bigger Patio in Store for Southern Pines Growler Co.
- Republican Club Leader Resigns in Dispute Over Senate Campaign
- Nationwide, They’re Going the Distance for Samantha Davis
- Firefighters Pull Women From Wrecked SUV in Southern Pines
- Obituary: Samantha Rose Davis
- Ryder Cup Mayhem
- Union Pines Runner Dies After Collapsing in Cross Country Event
Images
Videos
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
Commented