Top Stories

At Penick, New Building Marks a Broken Barrier

At Penick, New Building Marks a Broken Barrier

  • 0
  • 4 min to read

It was entirely fitting that Juanita Wharton Taylor wore a black and white blazer -- where both shades are equally represented -- to break ground at The Wharton, a new apartment building at Penick Village. It was here that her parents, Annie and Fletcher Decatur “F.D.” Wharton, broke the col…

Brandi Martin

At this Gym, Fitness is her Forte

  • 3 min to read

The music is thumping, the lights are low, and the dance floor is packed. The only thing missing at this party is alcohol.

Choose Local MC

Find a local business